Left Menu

France Faces Demographic Shift as Deaths Surpass Births

In 2025, France experiences more deaths than births for the first time since World War II, highlighting a significant demographic shift. This change suggests challenges for public finances and labor markets. Despite this, population growth continued due to net migration. Life expectancy records a new high.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-01-2026 18:40 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 18:40 IST
France Faces Demographic Shift as Deaths Surpass Births
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

For the first time since the end of World War II, France faced a demographic milestone in 2025, recording more deaths than births, according to figures released by the national statistics institute, INSEE. The figures, showing 651,000 deaths compared to 645,000 births, reveal a growing demographic concern.

Traditionally one of the stronger EU demographics, France now grapples with an aging population and decreasing birth rates. The fertility rate has dipped to 1.56 children per woman, its lowest since World War I and significantly below the pension council's funding projections, challenging public financial sustainability.

Economist Philippe Crevel from the Cercle d'Epargne think tank warned of increasing labor market tensions as the large generations of the 1960s retire. Despite the birth-death imbalance, France's population grew to 69.1 million due to net migration estimated at 176,000, setting new life expectancy records.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

Vande Bharat Sleeper Train: No RAC, Digital Transactions Only

 India
2
Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

Egypt Dreams: Hassan's Quest for Glory at Africa Cup of Nations

 Global
3
Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

Illusion of Hope: Kim Yo Jong Rejects South Korea's Optimism

 South Korea
4
Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

Court Verdict: L&T's Appeal Dismissed in Bengaluru Rail Project Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026