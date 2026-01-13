France Faces Demographic Shift as Deaths Surpass Births

For the first time since the end of World War II, France faced a demographic milestone in 2025, recording more deaths than births, according to figures released by the national statistics institute, INSEE. The figures, showing 651,000 deaths compared to 645,000 births, reveal a growing demographic concern.

Traditionally one of the stronger EU demographics, France now grapples with an aging population and decreasing birth rates. The fertility rate has dipped to 1.56 children per woman, its lowest since World War I and significantly below the pension council's funding projections, challenging public financial sustainability.

Economist Philippe Crevel from the Cercle d'Epargne think tank warned of increasing labor market tensions as the large generations of the 1960s retire. Despite the birth-death imbalance, France's population grew to 69.1 million due to net migration estimated at 176,000, setting new life expectancy records.

