KGMU Defers OPD Boycott Amid Government Assurances

King George's Medical University has postponed a proposed boycott of morning OPD services after the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister assured action regarding recent campus violence. Various staff bodies had planned the boycott due to dissatisfaction over handling of the incident. The Vice Chancellor met with government officials to discuss the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 13-01-2026 21:47 IST | Created: 13-01-2026 21:47 IST
King George's Medical University (KGMU) announced the deferment of a planned boycott of morning outpatient department (OPD) services, initially set for January 14, after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised swift action in response to violence and vandalism on campus.

The decision came after consultations with KGMU Vice Chancellor Sonia Nityanand and top officials, including the chief minister and home secretary. The boycott was intended by staff unions due to the lack of legal response or FIR filed against the campus violence on January 9.

The incident also coincides with heightened scrutiny at KGMU following the arrest of a junior doctor for alleged sexual exploitation and religious conversion, leading to his expulsion from the MD program. Both campus issues are under continuing police investigation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

