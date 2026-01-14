Trump Advances Gaza Plan with New Administration Amid Tensions

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is anticipated to unveil a new administration to govern Gaza, as part of a broader plan to stabilize the conflict-stricken region. This move, confirmed by multiple Palestinian sources, aligns with a 20-point agreement established with both Israel and Hamas.

The administration, composed of 14 appointed Palestinian members and headed by Ali Shaath, aims to manage Gaza through a transitional period. This effort, facilitated by international oversight from a 'Board of Peace,' consciously excludes Hamas representation to ensure neutrality.

Cairo and international bodies express support for this initiative, despite looming challenges such as Hamas' refusal to disarm, ongoing Israeli airstrikes, and contentious negotiations over control within Gaza.