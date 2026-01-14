Left Menu

Trump Advances Gaza Plan with New Administration Amid Tensions

The U.S. President Donald Trump is set to announce a new administration to oversee Gaza's future, following a 20-point plan signed with Israel and Hamas. Managed by a technocratic Palestinian body, the plan aims for a peaceful transitional phase, while tensions persist over disarmament and territorial issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-01-2026 20:25 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 20:25 IST
Trump Advances Gaza Plan with New Administration Amid Tensions
Donald Trump

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump is anticipated to unveil a new administration to govern Gaza, as part of a broader plan to stabilize the conflict-stricken region. This move, confirmed by multiple Palestinian sources, aligns with a 20-point agreement established with both Israel and Hamas.

The administration, composed of 14 appointed Palestinian members and headed by Ali Shaath, aims to manage Gaza through a transitional period. This effort, facilitated by international oversight from a 'Board of Peace,' consciously excludes Hamas representation to ensure neutrality.

Cairo and international bodies express support for this initiative, despite looming challenges such as Hamas' refusal to disarm, ongoing Israeli airstrikes, and contentious negotiations over control within Gaza.

TRENDING

1
Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

Revisiting the 'Marathi Manoos' Identity in Mumbai Politics

 India
2
Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

Notorious Motorcycle Theft Ring Busted in Mumbai

 India
3
Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

Rolland Carreño Released Amidst Venezuelan Political Turmoil

 Global
4
Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

Compensation Unveiled for Tunnel Construction Damages in Himachal Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Open education policies aren't enough to fix global schooling gaps

Regulatory gaps emerge as EU banks deploy AI under conflicting AML and AI rules

Generative AI opens Pandora’s box of deepfake and fraud risks

Climate crisis challenges core assumptions of modern urban planning

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026