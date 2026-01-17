Left Menu

India's Strategic Drive to Eliminate Cervical Cancer Gains Momentum

India is prioritizing nationwide cervical cancer elimination by enhancing HPV vaccination and introducing self-sampling HPV DNA testing. A national summit at AIIMS signaled collective resolve to transition from policy to actionable outcomes. The conference stressed on system-wide alignment and equitable access to high-quality care.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-01-2026 19:46 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 19:46 IST
India's Strategic Drive to Eliminate Cervical Cancer Gains Momentum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerted effort to combat cervical cancer, government bodies and cancer institutions have advocated for the expansion of HPV vaccination and improved screening coverage. At the first national summit held at AIIMS on Saturday, a commitment was expressed to translate policies into tangible actions on the ground.

The summit, organized by various departments of AIIMS, underscored the need for scaling up HPV vaccination and the introduction of high-performance HPV DNA testing, which allows self-sampling. Participants called for a unified national approach to ensure equitable, high-quality care across the country.

Voices from NITI Aayog and the National Health Mission highlighted the importance of creating evidence-based models and emphasized the urgency of rapid, widespread implementation. The summit gathered over 500 participants, signaling a nationwide collective intent to eliminate cervical cancer.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026