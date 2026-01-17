India's Strategic Drive to Eliminate Cervical Cancer Gains Momentum

In a concerted effort to combat cervical cancer, government bodies and cancer institutions have advocated for the expansion of HPV vaccination and improved screening coverage. At the first national summit held at AIIMS on Saturday, a commitment was expressed to translate policies into tangible actions on the ground.

The summit, organized by various departments of AIIMS, underscored the need for scaling up HPV vaccination and the introduction of high-performance HPV DNA testing, which allows self-sampling. Participants called for a unified national approach to ensure equitable, high-quality care across the country.

Voices from NITI Aayog and the National Health Mission highlighted the importance of creating evidence-based models and emphasized the urgency of rapid, widespread implementation. The summit gathered over 500 participants, signaling a nationwide collective intent to eliminate cervical cancer.

