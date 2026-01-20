Delhi Implements Winter Action Plan to Protect Vulnerable Groups

In response to the harsh winter conditions, the Delhi government has issued directives to its Anganwadi centres to safeguard vulnerable populations, particularly children, pregnant women, and lactating mothers.

The Women and Child Development Department has mandated the implementation of a Winter Action Plan across all 10,897 Anganwadi centres in the capital, emphasizing the importance of health protection measures during the cold season. The plan includes ensuring that all attending children and visiting women wear adequate winter clothing, conducting indoor activities, and maintaining proper hygiene and warmth within the centres.

Key components such as the provision of warm drinking water and freshly prepared hot meals are emphasized. Regular health monitoring and indoor educational activities are incorporated to ensure a safe and engaging environment for all attendees. District officers are tasked with rigorously overseeing compliance to this action plan.

(With inputs from agencies.)