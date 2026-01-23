Miraculous Recovery: Couple Triumphs Over Tragic Aircraft Crash

In a remarkable demonstration of comprehensive trauma care, Fortis Hospital Mulund in Mumbai has successfully treated Sunil and Sabita Agarwal, a couple who sustained serious injuries after a nine-seater aircraft crash-landed near Rourkela in Odisha. The couple, who were rushed to a local trauma center before being airlifted to Mumbai, received crucial medical interventions that ensured their recovery.

Upon arrival at Fortis, Mrs. Agarwal required immediate surgery for fractures and spine injuries. Mr. Agarwal needed urgent knee reconstruction. Led by Dr. Sachin Bhonsle, a coordinated team of specialists addressed their complex injuries, employing a multidisciplinary approach that was critical to their successful recovery.

After ten days of meticulous care, the couple was discharged just in time to celebrate their 28th wedding anniversary. Fortis Hospital's Facility Director, Dr. Vishal Beri, emphasized the significance of the couple's recovery, highlighting the advanced care and emotional support provided. The Agarwals returned to Bhubaneswar, where they will continue recovery with local follow-up treatments.

(With inputs from agencies.)