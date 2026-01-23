Left Menu

Sigachi Industries' Breakthrough in Cystic Fibrosis APIs

Sigachi Industries Ltd., a leader in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, has advanced a novel Cystic Fibrosis API combination. This development underscores its strategy in specialty APIs, with market revenue projected at ₹250 crore annually from 2026. The advancement fortifies Sigachi's stronghold in complex API manufacturing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 23-01-2026 12:54 IST | Created: 23-01-2026 12:54 IST
Sigachi Industries' Breakthrough in Cystic Fibrosis APIs
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, January 23, 2026: Sigachi Industries Ltd., a prominent name in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, has announced a significant leap in its R&D initiatives by advancing a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) combination for Cystic Fibrosis (CF). This new blend includes Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Deutivacaftor, aligning the company's focus on specialty APIs amidst growing global demand for rare disease therapies.

The global market for Cystic Fibrosis therapeutics, expected to surpass USD 10 billion, opens strategic avenues for Sigachi. With innovative APIs driven by advanced chemistry and complex synthesis, the company anticipates annual revenues of ₹250 crore by fiscal 2026-27, contingent on strategic collaborations.

Deputy Group CEO Lijo Chacko emphasized Sigachi's commitment to fortifying its position in high-barrier segments, with innovation consistently at the forefront. Having global reach and strong ties, Sigachi maintains its trajectory of growth through continuous collaboration, ensuring sustainability and value creation within the cystic fibrosis therapeutic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlight

Arctic Defense: NATO's Strategic Shift Amid Greenland's Geopolitical Spotlig...

 Global
2
Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800 protest prisoners is 'completely false', reports AP.

Iran's top prosecutor says Trump's claim that Tehran halted execution of 800...

 Global
3
Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be hoax: Police.

Nearly dozen schools in Ahmedabad receive bomb threat, all turn out to be ho...

 India
4
Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

Adani Green Energy: Surging Ahead Amid Profit Decline

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging economies struggle to expand green energy despite rising investment

Too much AI transparency can harm decision-making

Land use choices, not warming alone, is reshaping global agricultural water use

AI systems quietly taking over management decisions across workplaces

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026