Sigachi Industries' Breakthrough in Cystic Fibrosis APIs
Sigachi Industries Ltd., a leader in the Indian pharmaceutical sector, has advanced a novel Cystic Fibrosis API combination. This development underscores its strategy in specialty APIs, with market revenue projected at ₹250 crore annually from 2026. The advancement fortifies Sigachi's stronghold in complex API manufacturing.
- Country:
- India
Hyderabad, January 23, 2026: Sigachi Industries Ltd., a prominent name in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, has announced a significant leap in its R&D initiatives by advancing a new Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (APIs) combination for Cystic Fibrosis (CF). This new blend includes Vanzacaftor, Tezacaftor, and Deutivacaftor, aligning the company's focus on specialty APIs amidst growing global demand for rare disease therapies.
The global market for Cystic Fibrosis therapeutics, expected to surpass USD 10 billion, opens strategic avenues for Sigachi. With innovative APIs driven by advanced chemistry and complex synthesis, the company anticipates annual revenues of ₹250 crore by fiscal 2026-27, contingent on strategic collaborations.
Deputy Group CEO Lijo Chacko emphasized Sigachi's commitment to fortifying its position in high-barrier segments, with innovation consistently at the forefront. Having global reach and strong ties, Sigachi maintains its trajectory of growth through continuous collaboration, ensuring sustainability and value creation within the cystic fibrosis therapeutic landscape.
(With inputs from agencies.)
