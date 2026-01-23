Left Menu

Rising Tensions: Iran's Prosecutor Denies Trump's Claims Amid Protests

Iran's top prosecutor denies U.S. President Trump's claim of preventing executions of 800 protest detainees. The death toll from Iran's crackdown on protests has surpassed 5,000. Tensions between the U.S. and Iran escalate, with potential military action looming. Iran's retaliation to European Parliament's accusations increases regional unease.

In a wave of escalating tension between Iran and the United States, Iran's chief prosecutor has categorically denied claims made by President Donald Trump that executions of 800 detained protesters were halted. These assertions have been labeled as 'completely false', casting doubt over U.S. narratives.

The crackdown on national protests in Iran has left over 5,000 dead according to activist reports, contradicting Iran's official figures. The internet blackout has restricted communication, making verification challenging as U.S. military movements in the Middle East suggest potential for conflict escalation.

The European Parliament's resolution against Iran's crackdown fueled further tension. Iran's Foreign Ministry warned of reciprocal actions if foreign entities interfere. Protests within Iran continue to simmer amidst rising death tolls and government repression, reflecting a severe crisis reminiscent of past political upheavals.

