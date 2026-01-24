Trump vs. JPMorgan: A $5 Billion Battle of Politics and Finances

Former President Donald Trump filed a $5 billion lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase and CEO Jamie Dimon, alleging his accounts were closed for political reasons, causing significant financial harm. Trump believes these closures violated Florida's unfair trade practices law. JPMorgan refutes any wrongdoing.

The lawsuit stems from JPMorgan's closure of several Trump business accounts in April 2021, shortly after the U.S. Capitol riots. Trump accuses Dimon of creating a blacklist to deter other banks from engaging with the Trump Organization. While legal experts are skeptical of the trade libel claims, the case may hinge on proving political bias as a factor.

If unable to have the case dismissed, JPMorgan might face pressure to settle. Trump's approach will scrutinize whether his political views influenced the bank's decision, despite JPMorgan denying such practices. A resolution before trial could depend on the alleged damage to Trump's businesses as he was forced to rely on smaller banks.

