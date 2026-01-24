Left Menu

Empirical Study Urges Boost in India's Public Healthcare Investment

A recent study highlights the urgent need for increased public healthcare expenditure in India, as socio-economic factors drive up medical costs and inequality. It underscores how rising incomes, urbanization, and longevity impact healthcare spending, emphasizing reform needs ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 19:28 IST
A recent empirical study underscores the urgent need for increased public healthcare investment in India, as socio-economic factors continue to inflate medical costs and deepen inequality in access to essential care. The study comes ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, highlighting a pivotal moment for policy intervention.

The research titled 'Impact of Determinants of Healthcare Expenditure in India: The ARDL Bounds Testing Approach' published in the International Journal of Advanced Research, examines national trends from 1991 to 2023. It identifies income growth, urbanisation, education, inflation, and life expectancy as key drivers of healthcare spending.

Experts like Amit Mookim and Mayank Singhal emphasize that the forthcoming budget offers a critical opportunity to advance India's healthcare system and innovation framework. Their call for reforms prioritizes R&D, innovation-friendly policies, and fiscal measures to strengthen resilience and competitiveness in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)

European digital identity risks reinforcing control instead of empowerment

Too Much, Too Little: How Climate Change Is Reshaping Hungary’s Water Security

Why Rising Public Investment in Burkina Faso Is Not Delivering Strong Infrastructure Results

Can Youth Entrepreneurship Solve Bhutan’s Jobs Crisis, or Is It a Last Resort?

