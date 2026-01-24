Empirical Study Urges Boost in India's Public Healthcare Investment

A recent empirical study underscores the urgent need for increased public healthcare investment in India, as socio-economic factors continue to inflate medical costs and deepen inequality in access to essential care. The study comes ahead of the Union Budget 2026-27, highlighting a pivotal moment for policy intervention.

The research titled 'Impact of Determinants of Healthcare Expenditure in India: The ARDL Bounds Testing Approach' published in the International Journal of Advanced Research, examines national trends from 1991 to 2023. It identifies income growth, urbanisation, education, inflation, and life expectancy as key drivers of healthcare spending.

Experts like Amit Mookim and Mayank Singhal emphasize that the forthcoming budget offers a critical opportunity to advance India's healthcare system and innovation framework. Their call for reforms prioritizes R&D, innovation-friendly policies, and fiscal measures to strengthen resilience and competitiveness in the global arena.

(With inputs from agencies.)