Chill Set to Grip North India: Snow and Fog to Persist

North India is experiencing a sharp dip in temperatures following heavy snowfall and rains in the region. Key roads remain closed, affecting daily life. The IMD has forecasted dense fog in parts of Himachal, Haryana, and Punjab, while providing weather updates for Delhi and the Kashmir valley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-01-2026 20:49 IST | Created: 24-01-2026 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
North India has been gripped by intense cold, with temperatures plummeting sharply due to widespread snowfall in the hills and rain in the plains. Key roads in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh remain closed, severely impacting traffic and the movement of goods for a second day.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dense fog in isolated pockets of Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab over the weekend. Delhi witnessed a significant fall in minimum temperatures, with Safdarjung recording a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, while weather conditions improved in Kashmir, allowing the resumption of flights at Srinagar airport.

Authorities are working hard to clear the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway, which remains closed due to slippery conditions. Meanwhile, other states, including Rajasthan and Punjab, are also experiencing intense cold, with IMD forecasting further dips in temperature due to cold winds across the region.

