Conspiracy and Betrayal: HIV Injection Attack on Doctor

In a shocking turn of events, four individuals have been arrested for allegedly plotting to inject a doctor with HIV-infected blood in a bid to harm her. The incident, which occurred in Kurnool, unveils a web of conspiracy driven by personal vendetta.

The police have identified the main accused as B Boya Vasundhara, aged 34. Vasundhara, with the help of three accomplices, orchestrated a fake road accident as part of the plan to administer the injection. The victim, an assistant professor and doctor herself, happened to be the wife of Vasundhara's former lover.

Despite the attack, the doctor is now stable, having received prompt medical attention. The investigation continues under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and authorities are keen on pursuing justice swiftly given the gravity of the crime.

