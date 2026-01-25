Left Menu

Conspiracy and Betrayal: HIV Injection Attack on Doctor

Four individuals were arrested for allegedly planning and executing an attack on a doctor by injecting her with HIV-infected blood. The accused, motivated by personal vendetta, staged a fake road accident to administer the injection. The doctor is stable, and legal action is underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kurnool | Updated: 25-01-2026 16:49 IST | Created: 25-01-2026 16:49 IST
In a shocking turn of events, four individuals have been arrested for allegedly plotting to inject a doctor with HIV-infected blood in a bid to harm her. The incident, which occurred in Kurnool, unveils a web of conspiracy driven by personal vendetta.

The police have identified the main accused as B Boya Vasundhara, aged 34. Vasundhara, with the help of three accomplices, orchestrated a fake road accident as part of the plan to administer the injection. The victim, an assistant professor and doctor herself, happened to be the wife of Vasundhara's former lover.

Despite the attack, the doctor is now stable, having received prompt medical attention. The investigation continues under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and authorities are keen on pursuing justice swiftly given the gravity of the crime.

