Opposition Uproar: A Clash Over VB-G RAM G Act During Presidential Address
Opposition members interrupted President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament to protest the VB-G RAM G Act. The government condemned the act demanding an apology. The protest was seen as disrespect towards the tributes paid to national figures during the address, sparking strong governmental criticism.
- Country:
- India
On Wednesday, opposition members disrupted President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament to protest the VB-G RAM G Act, drawing sharp criticism from the government. Union Minister J P Nadda demanded an apology for the interruption, which took place during a speech paying tributes to national figures.
Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of embarrassing the nation and disrespecting figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B R Ambedkar. He criticized the timing of the protest, noting it coincided with the celebration of Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary, a significant national symbol.
Nadda, Rijiju, and other leaders expressed dismay at the display, insisting it undermined parliamentary decorum. The protest, involving prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, was deemed 'unforgivable' by Rijiju, amplifying the tension between the opposition and the government during the session.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
President Murmu Highlights Major Health Gains in Budget Session Address
President Murmu Addresses The Threat of Deepfakes and Innovation in Education
Historic Welcome: President Murmu and the Symbolic Sengol at Parliament
President Murmu Advocates for Inclusivity and Social Equity in Education
India's Mantra of Women-Led Development Unveiled by President Murmu