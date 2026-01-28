Opposition Uproar: A Clash Over VB-G RAM G Act During Presidential Address

On Wednesday, opposition members disrupted President Droupadi Murmu's address to Parliament to protest the VB-G RAM G Act, drawing sharp criticism from the government. Union Minister J P Nadda demanded an apology for the interruption, which took place during a speech paying tributes to national figures.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju accused the opposition of embarrassing the nation and disrespecting figures like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and Dr B R Ambedkar. He criticized the timing of the protest, noting it coincided with the celebration of Vande Mataram's 150th anniversary, a significant national symbol.

Nadda, Rijiju, and other leaders expressed dismay at the display, insisting it undermined parliamentary decorum. The protest, involving prominent leaders like Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge, was deemed 'unforgivable' by Rijiju, amplifying the tension between the opposition and the government during the session.

(With inputs from agencies.)