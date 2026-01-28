Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Phone Tapping Allegations
Tensions soared in Karnataka's Assembly as BJP accused the Congress government of phone tapping, following Minister H K Patil's claims that the Governor received calls from Delhi. Amid chaotic debates, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, sparking questions about political influence and autonomy.
Tensions flared in the Karnataka Assembly as BJP legislators accused the Congress-led state government of phone tapping.
The controversy erupted after Minister H K Patil claimed the governor was receiving instructions via calls from Delhi, prompting BJP to label the Siddaramaiah administration a 'phone tapping government.'
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, asserting that the government did not and will not engage in such activities.
