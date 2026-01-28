Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Phone Tapping Allegations

Tensions flared in the Karnataka Assembly as BJP legislators accused the Congress-led state government of phone tapping.

The controversy erupted after Minister H K Patil claimed the governor was receiving instructions via calls from Delhi, prompting BJP to label the Siddaramaiah administration a 'phone tapping government.'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, asserting that the government did not and will not engage in such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)