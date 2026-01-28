Left Menu

Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Phone Tapping Allegations

Tensions soared in Karnataka's Assembly as BJP accused the Congress government of phone tapping, following Minister H K Patil's claims that the Governor received calls from Delhi. Amid chaotic debates, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, sparking questions about political influence and autonomy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 28-01-2026 20:04 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 20:04 IST
Karnataka Assembly Erupts Over Phone Tapping Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tensions flared in the Karnataka Assembly as BJP legislators accused the Congress-led state government of phone tapping.

The controversy erupted after Minister H K Patil claimed the governor was receiving instructions via calls from Delhi, prompting BJP to label the Siddaramaiah administration a 'phone tapping government.'

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah denied the allegations, asserting that the government did not and will not engage in such activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
2
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
3
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global
4
Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

Beats of Bharat: Uniting India's Youth Through Dance

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026