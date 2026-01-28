Left Menu

Singapore's Swift Response to Nipah Virus: Temperature Screenings and Beyond

Singapore is taking proactive measures in response to a Nipah virus outbreak in India. The government will conduct temperature screenings for arriving travelers from affected areas and increase vigilance among healthcare providers. Additionally, health advisories will be disseminated to travelers to prevent the virus's spread.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:29 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:29 IST
Singapore's Swift Response to Nipah Virus: Temperature Screenings and Beyond
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Singapore has announced a series of measures in response to the recent outbreak of the Nipah virus in West Bengal, India. Temperature screenings for travelers arriving from affected regions are among the proactive steps being taken, as reported by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore will increase surveillance of incoming migrant workers from South Asia to prevent the potential spread of the virus. Primary care providers have been alerted, while hospitals and emergency departments are on high alert for symptoms of the Nipah virus among patients with recent travel history to affected areas.

Health advisories will be issued to both inbound and outbound travelers, providing guidance on health precautions and encouraging medical attention if symptoms arise. Additionally, the CDA is coordinating with counterparts in South Asia to monitor the situation closely. Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasized the importance of vigilance in preventing human-to-human transmission in a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026