Singapore's Swift Response to Nipah Virus: Temperature Screenings and Beyond

Singapore has announced a series of measures in response to the recent outbreak of the Nipah virus in West Bengal, India. Temperature screenings for travelers arriving from affected regions are among the proactive steps being taken, as reported by the Communicable Diseases Agency (CDA).

The Ministry of Manpower in Singapore will increase surveillance of incoming migrant workers from South Asia to prevent the potential spread of the virus. Primary care providers have been alerted, while hospitals and emergency departments are on high alert for symptoms of the Nipah virus among patients with recent travel history to affected areas.

Health advisories will be issued to both inbound and outbound travelers, providing guidance on health precautions and encouraging medical attention if symptoms arise. Additionally, the CDA is coordinating with counterparts in South Asia to monitor the situation closely. Minister Ong Ye Kung emphasized the importance of vigilance in preventing human-to-human transmission in a social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)