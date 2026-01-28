Nipah Virus: Global Alert as India Confirms New Cases

Two confirmed Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, India, have prompted heightened airport screenings across Southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, to prevent the virus's spread. The virus, primarily transmitted from fruit bats, has a fatality rate between 40% and 75%.

The two infected individuals in India, both health workers, are undergoing treatment with no further cases reported among their contacts. While the threat to the general public is considered low, virologists urge vigilance as vaccines are still in development.

Temperature screenings and enhanced health measures have been implemented at major airports, with neighboring regions on alert for potential spread. Historical outbreaks and the high-risk nature of the virus continue to drive global health efforts to contain it effectively.

