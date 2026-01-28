Nipah Virus: Global Alert as India Confirms New Cases
Two cases of the deadly Nipah virus confirmed in India's West Bengal have led to heightened airport screening in Southeast Asia. With a fatality rate of up to 75%, the virus spreads primarily from bats. Despite low general risk, authorities are on guard with enhanced surveillance and testing.
Two confirmed Nipah virus cases in West Bengal, India, have prompted heightened airport screenings across Southeast Asia, including in Thailand, Singapore, Hong Kong, and Malaysia, to prevent the virus's spread. The virus, primarily transmitted from fruit bats, has a fatality rate between 40% and 75%.
The two infected individuals in India, both health workers, are undergoing treatment with no further cases reported among their contacts. While the threat to the general public is considered low, virologists urge vigilance as vaccines are still in development.
Temperature screenings and enhanced health measures have been implemented at major airports, with neighboring regions on alert for potential spread. Historical outbreaks and the high-risk nature of the virus continue to drive global health efforts to contain it effectively.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
West Bengal's Higher Education Breakthrough: New Vice-Chancellors Appointed
Revitalizing West Bengal's Railways: New Lines to Enhance Connectivity
Development Dilemma: Mamata Banerjee's Vision for West Bengal's Future
BJP fighting against misrule of TMC in West Bengal: Nitin Nabin in Durgapur.
Abhishek Banerjee's 'Sebaashray': A Lifeline for West Bengal's Children