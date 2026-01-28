Left Menu

Tragic Loss: Polish Girl Swept Away by Mediterranean Waves

A tragic incident occurred in Malta where a 13-year-old Polish girl was swept out to sea by large waves while watching the stormy weather with her family. Her father and brother survived, but damages from ongoing storms have affected Sicily and Sardinia too.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Valletta | Updated: 28-01-2026 19:41 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 19:41 IST
Tragic Loss: Polish Girl Swept Away by Mediterranean Waves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Malta

The Maltese authorities have reported the recovery of the body of a 13-year-old Polish girl who was tragically swept off the north coast by massive waves this past Wednesday. The incident took place Monday afternoon as the girl and her family observed the turbulent Mediterranean seas from behind railings.

According to local officials, the waves unexpectedly surged, engulfing the young girl along with her father and brother. Fortunately, her 49-year-old father and 17-year-old brother managed to reach safety, although the tragedy claimed the young girl's life.

The southern Mediterranean has been experiencing a series of severe storms this month, which have caused significant damage to infrastructure in both Malta and the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, highlighting the region's vulnerability to adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026