Tragic Loss: Polish Girl Swept Away by Mediterranean Waves

The Maltese authorities have reported the recovery of the body of a 13-year-old Polish girl who was tragically swept off the north coast by massive waves this past Wednesday. The incident took place Monday afternoon as the girl and her family observed the turbulent Mediterranean seas from behind railings.

According to local officials, the waves unexpectedly surged, engulfing the young girl along with her father and brother. Fortunately, her 49-year-old father and 17-year-old brother managed to reach safety, although the tragedy claimed the young girl's life.

The southern Mediterranean has been experiencing a series of severe storms this month, which have caused significant damage to infrastructure in both Malta and the Italian islands of Sicily and Sardinia, highlighting the region's vulnerability to adverse weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)