India Fights Antibiotic Resistance: A National Challenge

The Indian government is addressing the rising issue of antibiotic resistance by enforcing prescription regulations and promoting public awareness. Strategies include integrating Standard Treatment Guidelines into health programs and mandating regular prescription audits to ensure compliance with prescribed usage of antibiotics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2026 16:37 IST | Created: 03-02-2026 16:37 IST
India's Union government is taking active steps to combat the alarming rise of antibiotic resistance. This national issue, largely fueled by the indiscriminate use of antibiotics, is being tackled through enhanced prescription regulations and public awareness initiatives.

Minister of State for Health Prataprao Jadhav revealed efforts are centered around the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization's regulatory framework, ensuring that antibiotics are sold only under a medical practitioner's prescription.

Additionally, the government is advocating for increased use of generic drugs and is implementing rigorous prescription audits in public health facilities. These measures are crucial for maintaining compliance with national quality standards and enhancing public health safety.

