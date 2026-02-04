Biopeak's Innovative Approach: Pioneering Longevity and Preventive Care in India
Biopeak, led by Rishi Pardal, is revolutionizing longevity and preventive healthcare in India. Leveraging AI and a multidisciplinary approach, the company expands its presence with new funding. They aim to improve healthspan with personalized care models tailored to Indian profiles, launching a new flagship center in Bengaluru.
Emerging as a leader in preventable illness management, Biopeak is taking significant strides in redefining longevity and preventive healthcare in India. Under the leadership of Co-Founder and CEO Rishi Pardal, this trailblazing company has secured $2.7 million in funding, led by repeat investor Nikhil Kamath.
The fresh capital injection will fuel the expansion of Biopeak's multidisciplinary clinics and bolster its proprietary AI technology and research capabilities. The enterprise is set to launch a new flagship center in Bengaluru, dedicated to enhancing healthspan through carefully structured preventive care systems designed specifically for Indian health profiles.
By focusing on early detection and leveraging advanced diagnostics alongside AI-driven insights, Biopeak enables targeted clinical interventions and sustained follow-up care. With clinical teams guided by longitudinal health data, the model promises informed decision-making, optimized health outcomes, and a pioneering approach to longevity in India.
(With inputs from agencies.)
