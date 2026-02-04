Renewed Push for U.S. Export-Import Bank Funding

Lawmakers are set to introduce new legislation aimed at renewing funding for the United States Export-Import Bank for ten more years. This initiative seeks to inject $70 billion into the agency, aligning with President Donald Trump's push for critical minerals, according to a Financial Times report.

Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, alongside Democrat Mark Warner, is leading the effort to co-sponsor the reauthorization legislation. Cramer emphasized the President's steadfast support, highlighting Trump's understanding of Ex-Im's significance in supporting U.S. exports.

In addition to securing continued funding, Senator Cramer advocates for increasing the bank's lending cap from $135 billion to $205 billion, making it a key component of the proposed reauthorization package.