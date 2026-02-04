Renewed Push for U.S. Export-Import Bank Funding
Senators, led by Kevin Cramer and Mark Warner, propose a bill to reauthorize funding for the U.S. Export-Import Bank for a decade, seeking an additional $70 billion. The move is part of a broader plan to bolster President Trump's critical minerals agenda, with an increased lending cap also proposed.
Lawmakers are set to introduce new legislation aimed at renewing funding for the United States Export-Import Bank for ten more years. This initiative seeks to inject $70 billion into the agency, aligning with President Donald Trump's push for critical minerals, according to a Financial Times report.
Republican Senator Kevin Cramer of North Dakota, alongside Democrat Mark Warner, is leading the effort to co-sponsor the reauthorization legislation. Cramer emphasized the President's steadfast support, highlighting Trump's understanding of Ex-Im's significance in supporting U.S. exports.
In addition to securing continued funding, Senator Cramer advocates for increasing the bank's lending cap from $135 billion to $205 billion, making it a key component of the proposed reauthorization package.
