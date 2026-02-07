Confronting the Trauma Crisis: A National Imperative

Puducherry's Lt Governor K Kailashnathan has identified trauma as a pressing national emergency, surpassing infectious diseases in mortality rates. Speaking at the International Summit on Advanced Trauma Care 2026, he urged a systematic approach to what he termed both a medical and social emergency.

With road accidents leading the causes of trauma deaths, India sees a significant portion of global road fatalities despite minimal vehicle ownership. Kailashnathan called for Basic Life Support to be a compulsory part of education to equip citizens to act in emergencies.

In Puducherry, tourism has exacerbated road safety issues, resulting in a surge of incidents demanding better healthcare. JIPMER plans to establish a Rs 1,100 crore dedicated Trauma and Organ Transplant Centre, revealing the urgent need to address these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)