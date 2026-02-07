Left Menu

HIV Scare: Alleged Blood Transfusion Blunder in Jharkhand Sparks Probe

A high court directive has prompted the lodging of an FIR at Chaibasa Sadar Police Station after an alleged unauthorized transfusion of HIV-infected blood to children in Jharkhand. Investigations are focused on a suspended lab technician. The state government has announced compensation for the affected families.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chaibasa | Updated: 07-02-2026 21:00 IST | Created: 07-02-2026 21:00 IST
HIV Scare: Alleged Blood Transfusion Blunder in Jharkhand Sparks Probe
An official complaint has been filed at Chaibasa Sadar Police Station, following a high court directive, due to allegations of HIV-infected blood transfusions to children in West Singhbhum district.

Officer-in-Charge Tarun Kumar confirmed on Saturday that Manoj Kumar, a suspended lab technician from Chaibasa Sadar Hospital blood bank, is under investigation. The complaint, lodged by the father of a victim, points to negligence as the cause of the HIV infections.

The issue, unveiled in October 2025, has prompted significant criticism towards the health department for not adhering to standard procedures. In response, the Jharkhand government has suspended officials and offered financial compensation to affected families.

(With inputs from agencies.)

