UPUMS to Launch Trauma Centre and Rural Health Initiatives

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences is set to establish a 250-bed trauma centre near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway. Additionally, a Centre for Rural Health is planned, aimed at enhancing medical education, research, and healthcare access. The initiatives aim to improve emergency response and rural healthcare.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:49 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:49 IST
UPUMS to Launch Trauma Centre and Rural Health Initiatives
  • India

The Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences (UPUMS), Saifai, is slated to launch a 250-bed level-1 trauma centre near the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, facilitating rapid medical response for accident victims. This decision followed a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The trauma centre aims to cut response time for road accident victims.

Located 10 kilometres from the university campus, the centre will provide quicker medical aid to emergency patients. The initiative targets improved healthcare efficiency in rural areas, featuring the establishment of a 'Centre for Rural Health' with tele-OPD and digital outreach services, as mandated by Chief Minister Adityanath.

Efforts to boost health services include developing UPUMS as a hub of quality healthcare and research, with integrative medical practices and public health education through community broadcast services. The Board also plans an Integrative Medicine Unit combining allopathic and AYUSH treatments, enhancing the facility's comprehensive care approach.

