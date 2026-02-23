Odisha's Mineral Boom: A Cleantech Revolution in the Making
Odisha is poised for a substantial economic transformation in its critical minerals sector, expected to grow from USD 8 billion in 2025 to USD 18-20 billion by 2032. The state's proactive policies and strategic investments are set to quadruple its processing and manufacturing outputs.
Odisha is on the cusp of a significant economic transformation as its critical minerals sector is projected to soar from USD 8 billion in 2025 to an estimated USD 18-20 billion by 2032. This remarkable growth comes amidst a shift in the state's mining, processing, and manufacturing landscape.
The projections, detailed by the Net Zero Energy Transition Association (NETRA) and released at the Global Cleantech Expo-Odisha 2026, underscore Odisha's vision for an industrial and environmental revolution. By 2032, the state's mining contribution is expected to reach 50%, while processing will increase to 40%, and manufacturing to 30%.
The significant uptick in investment and policy support has attracted over 75 exhibitors at the recent expo, at once promoting Odisha's status as a burgeoning cleantech hub. Industry giants have pledged substantial investments aided by robust port connectivity and the strategic auctioning of more than 35 mineral blocks.
