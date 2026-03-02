Publicly Funded X-Ray and Ultrasound Services Launched in Wānaka

Residents of Wānaka can now access publicly funded X-ray and ultrasound services in their own community, marking a significant step forward for rural healthcare delivery in Central Otago.

Health Minister Simeon Brown and Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey announced that, from today, patients referred by their GP or primary care provider for routine diagnostic imaging will no longer need to travel outside Wānaka to receive publicly funded X-rays and ultrasounds.

Ending the Need for Costly Travel

Until now, Wānaka patients requiring funded diagnostic imaging were forced to travel to other centres, adding financial strain, time pressures, and stress for individuals and families.

“Until now, patients in Wānaka who were referred by their GP or primary care provider for a funded X-ray or ultrasound have not been able to receive those services locally,” Mr Brown said.

“That has meant travelling outside of Wānaka for routine diagnostic tests, adding time, cost, and stress for patients and their families.”

With the new service now operational, local GPs and other primary care providers can refer patients for publicly funded imaging within Wānaka itself. This change is expected to significantly streamline the diagnostic process and enable patients to begin treatment sooner.

“This will help people access the tests they need more quickly and begin treatment sooner,” Mr Brown said.

Expanded Capacity for Central Otago

The initiative is projected to deliver approximately 1,400 X-rays and 1,500 ultrasound scans over the next 18 months. This substantial increase in local diagnostic capacity is expected to ease pressure on neighbouring health facilities while improving access across the wider Central Otago region.

According to Mr Brown, the service expansion has been delivered through outsourcing arrangements designed to increase local capacity and better utilise available services.

“This expansion has been delivered through outsourcing arrangements that increase local capacity and make better use of available services, ensuring patients can receive timely diagnosis and treatment closer to home,” he said.

By leveraging external providers to support publicly funded services, the Government aims to reduce wait times and ensure rural communities are not disadvantaged by geography.

Responding to Rural Community Feedback

Associate Health Minister Matt Doocey said the new imaging services directly address concerns raised by residents during last year’s Rural Health Roadshows, which were held in 13 locations nationwide.

“At the Wānaka roadshow, the community made it clear that access to diagnostic tests was a major barrier to care,” Mr Doocey said.

He emphasised that the Government had acted on that feedback.

“We’ve listened to that feedback and taken practical action. This is about delivering real improvements that rural communities can see and feel.”

The roadshows highlighted ongoing disparities in healthcare access between urban centres and rural communities. In areas such as Central Otago, limited access to diagnostic tools has often delayed diagnoses and treatment plans.

Strengthening Rural Healthcare Access

The introduction of local publicly funded imaging services reflects a broader focus on improving rural healthcare infrastructure and reducing inequities tied to location.

“People living in Central Otago deserve timely, quality healthcare close to home,” Mr Doocey said.

Changes like this, he noted, reduce unnecessary travel and ensure patients can access reliable services within their own communities.

“Where you live shouldn’t determine how quickly you can access the care you need. We are focused on practical solutions that strengthen rural health services and improve access for New Zealanders across the country.”

For Wānaka residents, the move represents more than convenience. It signals a shift toward more locally accessible healthcare services — reducing barriers, supporting earlier diagnosis, and improving overall patient experience in one of New Zealand’s growing rural communities.