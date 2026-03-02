Left Menu

Guinea and U.S. Ink $143 Million Health Pact to Tackle Epidemics

Guinea and the U.S. have signed a five-year health cooperation agreement totaling $143 million, aimed at enhancing health systems and combating diseases like malaria and polio. Although beneficial, the deal raises concerns among global health advocates over data sharing requirements without assurance of access to developed medical tools.

Updated: 02-03-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 02-03-2026 17:05 IST
Guinea and the United States have signed a five-year health cooperation agreement worth nearly $143 million, according to finance minister Mariama Cire Sylla. This partnership between the two countries will focus on strengthening health systems and combating diseases, including malaria and polio.

The agreement, set to mobilize $142.6 million from 2026 to 2030, includes $91.27 million from the U.S. and $51.33 million from Guinea. The minister highlighted that the pact aims to modernize laboratories, enhance human resources in health, and improve health data systems.

However, global health advocates have expressed concerns regarding clauses that obligate countries to share epidemic-related data with Washington without assurances of access to resultant medical tools. The agreement's annual U.S. funding represents roughly a third of what Guinea received through USAID in 2024.

