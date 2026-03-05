Left Menu

Big Tech Pushback: Pentagon's AI Supply Chain Shakeup

The Information Technology Industry Council has expressed concern to the U.S. Department of Defense about the labeling of AI company Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. This decision came after a dispute on technology guardrails, leading to a company-wide ban announced by President Trump and impacting the military's procurement strategy.

Updated: 05-03-2026 00:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bold move, a major tech industry group has voiced its concerns to the U.S. Secretary of Defense over the designation of AI firm Anthropic as a supply-chain risk. This move, they argue, could jeopardize military access to top-tier technology products and services.

The controversy follows a prolonged dispute over the use of technology guardrails on Anthropic's Claude tools by the military. Last week, President Donald Trump announced a complete ban on Anthropic within federal agencies, initiating a six-month phaseout period. Secretary Pete Hegseth subsequently directed Pentagon suppliers to remove Anthropic's AI tools from their supply chains.

This gesture marks the first significant industry support Anthropic has received, highlighting the potential impact on American companies that supply a wide range of services to federal agencies. The Department of Defense has yet to comment on the escalating situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

