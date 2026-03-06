Left Menu

Pfizer's Xianweiying Marks Breakthrough in China's Weight-Loss Market

China has approved Pfizer's GLP-1 treatment Xianweiying for weight management, boosting the U.S. drugmaker's presence in a multibillion-dollar market. Licensed from Sciwind Biosciences, Xianweiying represents a strategic move into China's metabolic field. The approval strengthens Pfizer's position amid rising competition in weight-loss drugs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 12:17 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 12:17 IST
Pfizer's Xianweiying Marks Breakthrough in China's Weight-Loss Market

China has given the green light to Pfizer's GLP-1 treatment, Xianweiying, for long-term weight management, according to an announcement by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant on WeChat this Friday. This decision intensifies competition in a market projected to be worth billions, dominated by companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

In a strategic move, Pfizer acquired mainland China commercialisation rights for Xianweiying, also known as ecnoglutide, from Sciwind, headquartered in Hangzhou. Sciwind described this agreement as a crucial step for advancing Pfizer's global metabolic strategy in China.

Approval of Xianweiying bolsters Pfizer's position in the expanding weight-loss drug industry in China, further supported by its recent acquisition of Metsera, an obesity drug developer. A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed that Xianweiying requires a weekly injection but withheld details on pricing and launch timing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

Myong Yu Jong's Heroics Propel North Korea in Women's Asian Cup

 Australia
2
Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

Gas Supply Disruption Challenges Asian Granito India

 Global
3
India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

India Ramps Up LPG Production Amid Middle East Crisis

 Global
4
Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Modi of Compromising India's Foreign Policy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026