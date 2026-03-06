Pfizer's Xianweiying Marks Breakthrough in China's Weight-Loss Market
China has approved Pfizer's GLP-1 treatment Xianweiying for weight management, boosting the U.S. drugmaker's presence in a multibillion-dollar market. Licensed from Sciwind Biosciences, Xianweiying represents a strategic move into China's metabolic field. The approval strengthens Pfizer's position amid rising competition in weight-loss drugs.
China has given the green light to Pfizer's GLP-1 treatment, Xianweiying, for long-term weight management, according to an announcement by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant on WeChat this Friday. This decision intensifies competition in a market projected to be worth billions, dominated by companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.
In a strategic move, Pfizer acquired mainland China commercialisation rights for Xianweiying, also known as ecnoglutide, from Sciwind, headquartered in Hangzhou. Sciwind described this agreement as a crucial step for advancing Pfizer's global metabolic strategy in China.
Approval of Xianweiying bolsters Pfizer's position in the expanding weight-loss drug industry in China, further supported by its recent acquisition of Metsera, an obesity drug developer. A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed that Xianweiying requires a weekly injection but withheld details on pricing and launch timing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
