Pfizer's Xianweiying Marks Breakthrough in China's Weight-Loss Market

China has given the green light to Pfizer's GLP-1 treatment, Xianweiying, for long-term weight management, according to an announcement by the U.S. pharmaceutical giant on WeChat this Friday. This decision intensifies competition in a market projected to be worth billions, dominated by companies like Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly.

In a strategic move, Pfizer acquired mainland China commercialisation rights for Xianweiying, also known as ecnoglutide, from Sciwind, headquartered in Hangzhou. Sciwind described this agreement as a crucial step for advancing Pfizer's global metabolic strategy in China.

Approval of Xianweiying bolsters Pfizer's position in the expanding weight-loss drug industry in China, further supported by its recent acquisition of Metsera, an obesity drug developer. A Pfizer spokesperson confirmed that Xianweiying requires a weekly injection but withheld details on pricing and launch timing.

(With inputs from agencies.)