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Hamirpur's Quest to be TB-Free: A 100-Day Health Overhaul

Deputy Commissioner Gandharva Rathore launched a 100-day tuberculosis screening drive in Hamirpur on World TB Day. This campaign will screen 1.70 lakh people in 432 villages, targeting high-risk groups. Dedicated health teams will conduct screenings using portable X-ray machines to ensure early TB detection and treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hamirpur | Updated: 24-03-2026 16:11 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 16:11 IST
Hamirpur's Quest to be TB-Free: A 100-Day Health Overhaul
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  • India

In a determined effort to combat tuberculosis, Hamirpur's Deputy Commissioner, Gandharva Rathore, has initiated a comprehensive screening drive in the district.

Marking World TB Day, the campaign aims to screen 1.70 lakh individuals across 432 villages, focusing on those at heightened risk due to age and existing health conditions.

With specially trained teams equipped with portable X-ray machines, the initiative underscores the district's commitment to achieving a TB-free status by emphasizing early detection and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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