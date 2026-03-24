Hamirpur's Quest to be TB-Free: A 100-Day Health Overhaul

In a determined effort to combat tuberculosis, Hamirpur's Deputy Commissioner, Gandharva Rathore, has initiated a comprehensive screening drive in the district.

Marking World TB Day, the campaign aims to screen 1.70 lakh individuals across 432 villages, focusing on those at heightened risk due to age and existing health conditions.

With specially trained teams equipped with portable X-ray machines, the initiative underscores the district's commitment to achieving a TB-free status by emphasizing early detection and treatment.

(With inputs from agencies.)