India Ramps Up Sickle Cell Disease Screening in Tribal Areas

The Indian government is making significant strides in addressing sickle cell disease (SCD) in tribal areas by conducting over 6.97 crore screenings nationwide. Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, highlighted these advancements to the Rajya Sabha recently, emphasizing the targeted approach for the 0-40 age group across 17 tribal states.

Under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), screenings are conducted at various healthcare facilities, with emphasis on diagnosing and managing the disease. To enhance care, Centres of Excellence on SCD have been approved in 15 states, with funding from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The government is also tackling malnutrition and anaemia through the National Health Mission's initiatives and Mission Poshan 2.0. These programs provide nutritional supplements and focus on antenatal and post-natal care, contributing to the overall well-being of tribal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)