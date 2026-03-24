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India Ramps Up Sickle Cell Disease Screening in Tribal Areas

India has intensified its efforts to combat sickle cell disease through extensive screenings in tribal regions, distributing genetic status cards to over 3.93 crore people. The government aims to improve the quality of life for those affected, underlined by nutritional programs and a strong healthcare framework.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:24 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:24 IST
India Ramps Up Sickle Cell Disease Screening in Tribal Areas
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The Indian government is making significant strides in addressing sickle cell disease (SCD) in tribal areas by conducting over 6.97 crore screenings nationwide. Minister of State for Health, Anupriya Patel, highlighted these advancements to the Rajya Sabha recently, emphasizing the targeted approach for the 0-40 age group across 17 tribal states.

Under the National Sickle Cell Anaemia Elimination Mission (NSCAEM), screenings are conducted at various healthcare facilities, with emphasis on diagnosing and managing the disease. To enhance care, Centres of Excellence on SCD have been approved in 15 states, with funding from the Union Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

The government is also tackling malnutrition and anaemia through the National Health Mission's initiatives and Mission Poshan 2.0. These programs provide nutritional supplements and focus on antenatal and post-natal care, contributing to the overall well-being of tribal populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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