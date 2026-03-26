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Rekindling Tradition: The Return of Kashmir's Kumbh Mela

Swami Kalikananda Saraswati announces a revival of the traditional Kumbh Mela in Kashmir after decades, planning a 10-day festival in Bandipora district in July. The last significant Kumbh Mela in Kashmir was held in 1941, and this event aims to attract hundreds of thousands of devotees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 26-03-2026 20:20 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 20:20 IST
Rekindling Tradition: The Return of Kashmir's Kumbh Mela
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Swami Kalikananda Saraswati announced on Thursday that a traditional Kumbh Mela will be revived in Kashmir's Bandipora district with a 10-day festival set for July 15-24 this year. The spiritual leader anticipates a turnout of two to three lakh devotees for the event.

The Kumbh Mela, which was an annual event in Kashmir until 1941, will make its return despite past disruptions attributed to interventions by external forces, including the Mughals. A smaller one-day Kumbh Mela was held in 2016 with about 35,000 participants, but this year's event aims to reignite the full traditional splendor.

Besides the main festivities, an all-religion conference will be held to promote interfaith participation and harmony, fostering communal ties in the region as part of the festival's broader spiritual objectives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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