Youth-Led Revolution: Hridayamrit Foundation Pioneers Cardiovascular Prevention in India

The Hridayamrit Foundation, a pioneering youth-led initiative in India, is spearheading efforts to combat cardiovascular disease through education and awareness. Established by Dr. Amanpreet Singh Wasir, the organization focuses on prevention and literacy to address the high prevalence of heart disease among South Asians.

In just one year, the foundation has mobilized over 500 volunteers, impacting more than 3,000 individuals across India. It operates across 20 states, with initiatives spanning cardiovascular screenings, health literacy programs, and youth leadership development. The organization aims to fill the knowledge gap by providing culturally relevant health information.

As Hridayamrit enters its second year, it is set to launch a national campaign to broaden its reach. The foundation's collaboration with international entities, including the South Asian Prevention Network Alliance, underscores its commitment to creating a significant impact on public health. Dr. Wasir emphasizes a holistic approach, incorporating traditional Indian wellness practices alongside modern strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)