Himachal Pradesh Battles Increasing Drug Overdose Crisis

In a concerning revelation, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu reported to the Assembly that a total of 66 people lost their lives to drug overdoses in Himachal Pradesh from 2023 to January 2026. The alarming statistics showed eight deaths in 2023, escalating to 31 in 2024, and 24 in 2025, although no fatalities have occurred in the early days of 2026.

The state's rising issue with drug abuse, particularly chitta, is underscored by the 3,152 related cases among the 6,246 NDPS cases filed in the last three years. Sukhu highlighted the state's judicial response with 5,684 chargesheets filed, resulting in 108 convictions, although 139 acquittals and over 5,000 cases remain pending.

The government is proactively fighting the crisis by confiscating properties linked to drug trafficking, intensifying search operations, and launching initiatives like the Drug-Free Himachal app. New rehabilitation and counseling centers are part of an expanded effort to support addicts, alongside public hotlines and stronger community engagement measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)