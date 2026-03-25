Unveiling the Rare Coffee Revolution: Eugenioides' Emergence as a Luxury Brew

A fourth-generation coffee farmer is making waves in the coffee world by marketing Brazil's only plantation of rare eugenioides coffee, aiming for prices 50 times higher than common arabica beans. Luiz Paulo Dias Pereira Filho expects to sell his eugenioides harvest for 1 million reais ($190,476) for ten 60-kilogram bags—far surpassing the current near $400 per bag price for arabica.

Though the eugenioides coffee, known for its sweet taste and low caffeine, finds its niche market globally with buyers from Taiwan and Saudi Arabia, it remains a challenge to cultivate. "The interest in eugenioides now is reminiscent of the early 2000s boom in the geisha variety of arabica," noted Kim Ionescu of the Specialty Coffee Association, underscoring the coffee's allure as a luxury item.

With a delicate nature requiring significant care and yielding much less than the average arabica crop, Pereira Filho's venture is unique. Despite the difficulties, his over two decades of expertise in specialty coffee point toward a promising future for this rare brew as a luxury café staple.

(With inputs from agencies.)