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Mohamed Salah Bids Farewell to Liverpool: An Icon's Legacy

Liverpool star Mohamed Salah will leave the club at the season's end. Salah, who joined from AS Roma in 2017, expressed his desire to clarify his future for fans. As one of Liverpool's greatest players, Salah helped the club to numerous titles and is its third-highest goalscorer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 00:45 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 00:45 IST
Mohamed Salah Bids Farewell to Liverpool: An Icon's Legacy
Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah, the renowned Liverpool forward, has announced he will depart from the club at the end of the current season, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Premier League side.

In a heartfelt message, Salah emphasized his intention to share this news early with fans, out of respect and gratitude. The 33-year-old Egyptian international confirmed his decision through a personal video message on social media.

Reflecting on his time at Anfield, Salah spoke of his deep connection with the club and its supporters. Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Salah has cemented his legacy, contributing significantly to the club's success in the Premier League and beyond.

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