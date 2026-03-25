Mohamed Salah Bids Farewell to Liverpool: An Icon's Legacy

Mohamed Salah, the renowned Liverpool forward, has announced he will depart from the club at the end of the current season, according to a statement released on Tuesday by the Premier League side.

In a heartfelt message, Salah emphasized his intention to share this news early with fans, out of respect and gratitude. The 33-year-old Egyptian international confirmed his decision through a personal video message on social media.

Reflecting on his time at Anfield, Salah spoke of his deep connection with the club and its supporters. Since joining Liverpool in 2017 from AS Roma, Salah has cemented his legacy, contributing significantly to the club's success in the Premier League and beyond.