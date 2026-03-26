Infosys Expands AI-Powered Insurance Capabilities with Stratus Acquisition

Infosys, a major player in digital services, has announced its acquisition of Stratus, a prominent technology solutions provider in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. This acquisition aims to strengthen Infosys' position in insurance transformation through AI-powered digital and data solutions.

Stratus, headquartered in the U.S., offers comprehensive services with over 450 experts. As a leading Guidewire partner, Stratus supports end-to-end insurance solutions across multiple regions. Their proficiency in core modernization, cloud migrations, and data analytics makes them a promising addition to Infosys.

The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of FY 2027, aligns Stratus' strong domain expertise with Infosys' AI technologies, fostering growth in the P&C sector globally. This strategic collaboration will also enhance customer experiences and expand Infosys' reach in acquiring new insurance clientele.

(With inputs from agencies.)