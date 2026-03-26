Infosys Expands AI-Powered Insurance Capabilities with Stratus Acquisition
Infosys is acquiring Stratus, a key technology solutions provider in the property & casualty insurance sector. This move fortifies Infosys' leadership in insurance transformation with AI and cloud solutions, enhancing customer experience and aiding core modernization. The acquisition is set to conclude by early FY 2027.
Infosys, a major player in digital services, has announced its acquisition of Stratus, a prominent technology solutions provider in the property and casualty (P&C) insurance industry. This acquisition aims to strengthen Infosys' position in insurance transformation through AI-powered digital and data solutions.
Stratus, headquartered in the U.S., offers comprehensive services with over 450 experts. As a leading Guidewire partner, Stratus supports end-to-end insurance solutions across multiple regions. Their proficiency in core modernization, cloud migrations, and data analytics makes them a promising addition to Infosys.
The transaction, expected to close in the first quarter of FY 2027, aligns Stratus' strong domain expertise with Infosys' AI technologies, fostering growth in the P&C sector globally. This strategic collaboration will also enhance customer experiences and expand Infosys' reach in acquiring new insurance clientele.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Infosys
- Stratus
- AI
- insurance
- acquisition
- Guidewire
- cloud
- P&C
- digital transformation
- technology
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