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Tech Giants Face Reckoning as Juries Find Social Media Platforms Liable for Youth Harms

In landmark cases, juries in Los Angeles and New Mexico have held Meta and YouTube accountable for harming children's mental health through their social media platforms. These verdicts could signal a shift in public perception against tech giants and possibly lead to more regulation and lawsuits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:19 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:19 IST
Tech Giants Face Reckoning as Juries Find Social Media Platforms Liable for Youth Harms
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For years, concerns have been mounting about the impact of social media on young people's mental health. A jury in Los Angeles found Meta and YouTube liable for such harms, while in New Mexico, a jury determined that Meta recklessly endangered children's mental health. Advocates for children's safety praised the decisions.

The shift in public sentiment is evident, with new evidence and testimonies validating longstanding concerns about social media's role in youth exploitation and addiction. Tech firms have previously argued that any harm was unintentional, yet these verdicts suggest a growing public willingness to hold them accountable.

Although Meta and Google are considering appeals, insiders note only regulatory changes will force meaningful action. The cases highlight evolving legal territory, with courts scrutinizing deliberate design choices of platforms. Experts contend this could reshape an industry once shielded from accountability under Section 230.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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