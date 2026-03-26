Political Titans Clash: AIADMK vs DMK in Election Battle
The AIADMK initiates its campaign against the ruling DMK, targeting over 210 of the 234 Assembly constituencies. As major alliances form, preparations intensify for the upcoming elections scheduled for April 23, with results announced on May 4. Political figures prepare to take the stage again for this high-stakes contest.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 26-03-2026 12:22 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 12:22 IST
- Country:
- India
In a heated contest focusing on urban constituencies, AIADMK launched its campaign against the entrenched ruling DMK.
Targeting over 210 Assembly seats, AIADMK and its allies are preparing a formidable front in the upcoming elections scheduled for April 23, with results set to be announced on May 4.
The contest promises a dramatic face-off between major political players, with the presence of film-star-turned-politicians marking this election as a high-stakes political drama.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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