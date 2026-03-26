Political Titans Clash: AIADMK vs DMK in Election Battle

In a heated contest focusing on urban constituencies, AIADMK launched its campaign against the entrenched ruling DMK.

Targeting over 210 Assembly seats, AIADMK and its allies are preparing a formidable front in the upcoming elections scheduled for April 23, with results set to be announced on May 4.

The contest promises a dramatic face-off between major political players, with the presence of film-star-turned-politicians marking this election as a high-stakes political drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)