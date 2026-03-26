Health News Highlights: Genetic Cloning Concerns, Insulin Price Cap, and Eye Drug Milestones

In a key development, Spanish drugmaker Grifols has announced it will proceed with an initial public offering of its U.S. biopharma business, maintaining a minority stake while continuing its primary listing in Spain. This move comes as the company aims to bolster its position in the competitive biopharmaceutical market.

Highlighting the challenges of genetic engineering, a long-term mouse cloning study has revealed critical genetic mutations accumulate, causing fatal outcomes by the 58th generation. This Japanese research underscores the potential risks associated with genetic duplication.

Kodiak Sciences' breakthrough drug Zenkuda met primary goals in treating diabetic retinopathy, causing its shares to jump 52%. In other news, bipartisan U.S. senators have brokered a deal to cap insulin prices at $35 per month, a significant step towards affordable healthcare. Meanwhile, ImmunityBio faced a setback after an FDA warning about misleading cancer therapy claims in its advertisements.