The Cloning Conundrum: Genetic Mutations Imperil Serial Cloning of Mice
A two-decade study on serially cloned mice revealed that repeated cloning causes grave genetic mutations to accumulate, eventually leading to fatal consequences. The research challenges the notion of indefinite cloning without consequences and underscores the importance of sexual reproduction in mammals.
A groundbreaking study on cloning has revealed that repetitive cloning of mice leads to significant genetic mutations. Conducted over 20 years, the Japanese research indicates that these mutations accumulate incrementally, reaching a fatal point over generations, thus challenging the concept of perpetually safe cloning practices.
Starting from a single female donor mouse, researchers observed 1,206 cloned mice over 58 generations. While the initial 25 generations showed no perceptible issues, subsequent generations developed severe mutations. These disturbing findings challenge previous assumptions that clones replicate identically and safely over time.
Published in Nature Communications, the study emphasizes the crucial role of sexual reproduction in maintaining genetic health. Amidst the search for alternatives, researchers acknowledge the need to advance cloning technologies to mitigate these genetic challenges, citing the significant limitations currently faced in the field.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
IAEA Launches Global Research Project Using AI to Predict Radiation Effects on Polymers
Iranian strikes near Israel's main nuclear research centre injure dozens, rescue services say, reports AP.
Missile Strikes Near Israeli Nuclear Research Centre Spark Concerns
Escalating Tensions: Iran Targets Israeli Nuclear Research Center
Young Medics Urged to Propel Diabetes Research Fortunes