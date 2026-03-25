Unveiling CALM-Brain: India's Pioneering Mental Health Data Repository

India has taken a significant stride in mental health research with the launch of CALM-Brain, the first digital repository of its kind in the nation.

Initiated by NIMHANS and the Rohini Nilekani Centre for Brain and Mind, this project collates extensive datasets on psychiatric disorders, aiming to revolutionize diagnosis and treatment.

Launched by philanthropist Rohini Nilekani in Bengaluru, CALM-Brain offers clinicians and researchers valuable data for studying a range of disorders including schizophrenia, OCD, and bipolar disorder, providing an unprecedented resource for mental health discovery in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)