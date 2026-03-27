Fuel Duty Slash Sparks Political Firestorm

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday criticized the opposition for what it called a 'misleading campaign' regarding fuel prices. The BJP applauded the central government's decision to cut excise duties on petrol and diesel, a move aimed at relieving the financial strain on the public amid soaring global oil prices.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that excise duties on petrol and diesel have been slashed, while export duties on diesel and aviation turbine fuel have been imposed to ensure domestic supply. She emphasized that the government's decision aims to stabilize retail prices despite rising global costs and accused the opposition of politicizing the issue.

Union Minister Anurag Thakur expressed gratitude for the decision, contrasting BJP's actions with Congress-ruled states that have increased fuel taxes. BJP spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi highlighted the government's sensitivity in handling the global energy crisis, defending the excise duty cut as a citizen-centric move.

(With inputs from agencies.)