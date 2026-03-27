High-Tension Mishap: Ram Navami Procession Turns Tragic

In a tragic turn of events, six individuals sustained burn injuries during a Ram Navami procession in Jharkhand's Bokaro district. The incident occurred when a religious flag made contact with an overhead high-tension electric wire, local police reported.

This unfortunate accident took place in Khetko village under the jurisdiction of Petarwar police station. Devotees were participating in the yearly procession when one of the carried flags inadvertently touched the overhead wire, resulting in injuries.

Police Officer Raju Munda stated that the injured were immediately transported to a hospital at Bokaro Thermal Power Station and subsequently transferred to another medical facility for advanced treatment. This incident raises concerns about the safety measures required during such large-scale religious events.

(With inputs from agencies.)