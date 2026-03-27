Tragic Collision Claims Journalist's Life in Una

A journalist named Vinod Kumar tragically died after being struck by a speeding motorcycle while walking home in Una, Himachal Pradesh, police confirmed on Friday.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. on Thursday when Kumar, who was returning home after closing his photo studio, was hit hard, suffering critical head injuries. Unfortunately, the injuries were fatal.

Following the tragic event, police promptly initiated an investigation and arrested the motorcyclist involved. Preliminary findings suggest excessive speed and negligence caused the fatal collision. Kumar's body has been sent for a post-mortem at the Regional Hospital, Una.

(With inputs from agencies.)