Gurjant Singh: A Stellar Hockey Career's Curtain Call

Gurjant Singh, India's two-time Olympic medallist, has announced his retirement from international hockey after a commendable career. Citing an untimely back injury that led to his exclusion from the national team, Singh believes now is the right moment to step aside and let younger talents shine.

During his career, Singh represented India in 130 senior-level matches, leaving a lasting mark with significant contributions including a gold medal at the 2023 Asian Games in China. Known for his speed and precision, he also played an essential role in India's triumph at the 2016 Junior FIH World Cup in Lucknow.

In his farewell statement, Singh, hailing from Amritsar's Khailara village, expressed fulfillment in his sporting journey. 'I am very satisfied to have been part of the historical revival of Indian hockey,' he stated. Despite international retirement, Singh intends to continue playing club and domestic hockey, exploring opportunities abroad as well.