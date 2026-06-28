Wimbledon 2023: A New Cocktail and Culinary Delights Await!

Wimbledon introduces a new gin-based cocktail, the Centre Court Cooler, for over 500,000 visitors. Besides this new drink, with 292 chefs operating across 55 kitchens, the tournament is Europe's largest annual sports catering event. Changes include electronic line-calling improvements and strategies for increasing ticket resell efficiency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wimbledon Will Serve Up A New Signature Cocktail For Fans Visiting The All England Club This Year As Organisers Prepare To Keep More Than | Updated: 28-06-2026 03:34 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 03:34 IST
Wimbledon 2023: A New Cocktail and Culinary Delights Await!
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Wimbledon 2023 is shaking things up with its new signature cocktail, the Centre Court Cooler, a refreshing gin-based concoction. As the tournament prepares to welcome more than 500,000 guests, organisers are ensuring the finest experience with 292 chefs in 55 onsite kitchens, making it Europe's largest annual sports catering event.

The All England Club is ready to serve 345,000 glasses of Pimm’s, 2.5 million strawberries with cream, and many other delightful treats during the two-week event. Though prices have risen slightly due to inflation, the experience promises to be memorable. The tournament has fine-tuned its electronic line-calling system after player feedback.

Serena Williams is set for an exciting return, while Jannik Sinner aims to defend his title. Fans can expect enhanced ticket purchasing strategies to boost seat occupancy rates.

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