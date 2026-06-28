ANZAC Day Rugby: A Sporting Tradition Revived

In a recent announcement, NZ Rugby confirmed that Australia will host New Zealand in rugby tests on ANZAC Day in Brisbane in 2027, 2029, and 2031. This decision revives a significant sporting tradition observed as a holiday in both nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Australia Will Host New Zealand In Rugby Tests In Brisbane On Anzac Day | Updated: 28-06-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 03:31 IST
ANZAC Day Rugby: A Sporting Tradition Revived

Australia is set to host New Zealand in a series of rugby tests on ANZAC Day, a commemorative holiday shared by both countries. The matches will take place in Brisbane, with scheduled games in 2027, 2029, and 2031, according to a statement from NZ Rugby made on Sunday.

This announcement revives a cherished tradition in the sporting history of both nations, emphasizing the cultural and historical ties celebrated through rugby. ANZAC Day, which honors the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought in World War I, provides a poignant backdrop for the matches.

The series is anticipated to bring significant attention to rugby, further strengthening the sporting community's connection to a day of remembrance and unity, reinforcing national pride and camaraderie between the two countries.

TRENDING

1
Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Saudi Aramco Resumes Operations at Ras Tanura Amid Gulf Tensions

Global
2
Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Bolivia's Bold Currency Shift: From Dollar Peg to Flexibility

Global
3
New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

New Zealand's Power Outage Crisis: Aftermath of Fierce Storms

Global
4
Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Telecom Titans Unite: SpaceX and Charter Eye Mobile Venture

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Vaccine Gap: Why Willingness Is No Longer Enough

Beyond Manufacturing: OECD Maps Vietnam's Road to High-Income Growth Through Quality FDI

Can WHO's New Breastfeeding Competency Toolkit Transform Maternal and Infant Healthcare Worldwide?

Can Mongolia Unlock US$10 Billion in Mining Investment Through Climate-Smart Reforms?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026