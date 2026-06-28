ANZAC Day Rugby: A Sporting Tradition Revived

Australia is set to host New Zealand in a series of rugby tests on ANZAC Day, a commemorative holiday shared by both countries. The matches will take place in Brisbane, with scheduled games in 2027, 2029, and 2031, according to a statement from NZ Rugby made on Sunday.

This announcement revives a cherished tradition in the sporting history of both nations, emphasizing the cultural and historical ties celebrated through rugby. ANZAC Day, which honors the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought in World War I, provides a poignant backdrop for the matches.

The series is anticipated to bring significant attention to rugby, further strengthening the sporting community's connection to a day of remembrance and unity, reinforcing national pride and camaraderie between the two countries.