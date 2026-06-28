Argentine Cabinet Chief Resigns Amid Financial Scandal

Manuel Adorni, Argentine President Javier Milei's cabinet chief, has resigned following allegations of illicit enrichment and an investigation into his finances. Despite accusations of unexplained expenses and undeclared wealth, Adorni maintains he committed no crime. The resignation adds pressure on Milei, facing criticism over alleged government corruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentine President Javier Mileis Cabinet Chief | Updated: 28-06-2026 03:31 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 03:31 IST
Argentine Cabinet Chief Resigns Amid Financial Scandal

Argentine President Javier Milei's cabinet chief, Manuel Adorni, stepped down on Saturday, following a scandal that sparked an investigation into his financial affairs.

Adorni, a key ally of Milei, resigned amid accusations of illicit enrichment, resulting from perceived incongruities between his income and spending habits. His resignation letter, publicly shared, reflected his commitment to clear his name in court.

The scandal adds to the mounting challenges for President Milei, who has been trying to navigate allegations of corruption and dwindling support from the electorate, as recent polls indicate a dip in his approval ratings.

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