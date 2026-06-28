Argentine Cabinet Chief Resigns Amid Financial Scandal

Argentine President Javier Milei's cabinet chief, Manuel Adorni, stepped down on Saturday, following a scandal that sparked an investigation into his financial affairs.

Adorni, a key ally of Milei, resigned amid accusations of illicit enrichment, resulting from perceived incongruities between his income and spending habits. His resignation letter, publicly shared, reflected his commitment to clear his name in court.

The scandal adds to the mounting challenges for President Milei, who has been trying to navigate allegations of corruption and dwindling support from the electorate, as recent polls indicate a dip in his approval ratings.