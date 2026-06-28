Scandal Unfolds: Argentine Cabinet Chief Resigns Amid Spending Probe

Manuel Adorni, the cabinet chief for Argentine President Javier Milei, resigned amidst a scandal involving investigation into his recent years' spending. Adorni, a trusted confidant of Milei, initially served as spokesperson after Milei took office in December 2023 before being appointed cabinet chief in November last year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Argentine President Javier Mileis Cabinet Chief | Updated: 28-06-2026 03:20 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 03:20 IST
Scandal Unfolds: Argentine Cabinet Chief Resigns Amid Spending Probe

Argentine President Javier Milei's administration faces turmoil as his close aide and cabinet chief, Manuel Adorni, stepped down over a spending scandal.

Adorni's resignation comes amid an investigation into his financial activities over recent years, casting a shadow over Milei's leadership.

Adorni was a key figure, having been appointed chief of cabinet in November after initially being named Milei's spokesperson in December 2023.

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