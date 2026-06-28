Scandal Unfolds: Argentine Cabinet Chief Resigns Amid Spending Probe
Manuel Adorni, the cabinet chief for Argentine President Javier Milei, resigned amidst a scandal involving investigation into his recent years' spending. Adorni, a trusted confidant of Milei, initially served as spokesperson after Milei took office in December 2023 before being appointed cabinet chief in November last year.
Argentine President Javier Milei's administration faces turmoil as his close aide and cabinet chief, Manuel Adorni, stepped down over a spending scandal.
Adorni's resignation comes amid an investigation into his financial activities over recent years, casting a shadow over Milei's leadership.
Adorni was a key figure, having been appointed chief of cabinet in November after initially being named Milei's spokesperson in December 2023.
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