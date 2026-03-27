Shootout in Andhra Pradesh: Suspected Kidnapper's Arrest
Police in Andhra Pradesh shot and arrested Sarvesh Kumar, accused of kidnapping and murder, after he assaulted officers while attempting to escape. Kumar allegedly killed a boy in Anantapur district, prompting a confrontation where police fired in self-defense. Both sides sustained injuries and are hospitalized.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Andhra Pradesh Police shot and apprehended a man named Sarvesh Kumar, who was accused of kidnapping and murder. This followed an attack on the officers as Kumar tried to escape custody, authorities confirmed.
Sarvesh Kumar allegedly strangled and bludgeoned a boy to death in Kundanakota village, located in the Yadiki mandal of Anantapur district, on Thursday. When the police arrived at the crime scene to investigate, Kumar reportedly attacked them with an empty beer bottle.
In response, Peddavaduguru Inspector Rama Subbaiah fired four rounds in self-defense, hitting Kumar in the limbs and immobilizing him. The altercation left Inspector Subbaiah, Constable Venkatesh, and Kumar injured, with all currently receiving medical treatment at Tadipatri hospital, according to an official press statement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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